Einhell Germany vz. Aktie

Einhell Germany vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 13:50:03

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Green Oak Foundation, The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.01.2026 / 13:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Green Oak Foundation

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

b) Nature of the transaction
The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the relevant Thursday is not a Xetra trading day, the order must be executed on the next stock exchange trading day, which is also a bank working day of the executing bank. Depending on the order situation, the order can be executed in partial executions, also over several days. The standing order is valid from January 22, 2026 to June 18, 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102940  22.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AG Vorz-Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten