EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Green Oak Foundation, The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every ...

22.01.2026 / 13:48 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Green Oak Foundation

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

b) Nature of the transaction

The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the relevant Thursday is not a Xetra trading day, the order must be executed on the next stock exchange trading day, which is also a bank working day of the executing bank. Depending on the order situation, the order can be executed in partial executions, also over several days. The standing order is valid from January 22, 2026 to June 18, 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

21/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR

