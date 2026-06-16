Einhell Germany vz. Aktie
WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3
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16.06.2026 10:14:51
EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Green Oak Foundation, The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105544 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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|Einhell Germany AG Vorz-Inhaber-Akt
|72,10
|-0,83%
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