Einhell Germany vz. Aktie

Einhell Germany vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

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16.06.2026 10:14:51

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: Green Oak Foundation, The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Green Oak Foundation

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

b) Nature of the transaction
The Green Oak Foundation has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 400 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the relevant Thursday is not a Xetra trading day, the order must be executed on the next stock exchange trading day, which is also a bank working day of the executing bank. Depending on the order situation, the order can be executed in partial executions, also over several days. The standing order is valid from June 25, 2026 to January 07, 2027.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


16.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105544  16.06.2026 CET/CEST





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