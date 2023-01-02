02.01.2023 09:09:59

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2023 / 09:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
143.8000 EUR 8196.6000 EUR
144.6000 EUR 1301.4000 EUR
147.0000 EUR 34398.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
146.3200 EUR 43896.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


02.01.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80207  02.01.2023 CET/CEST



