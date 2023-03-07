Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 15:00:55

EQS-DD: Ekotechnika AG: Lars Bjarne Buwitt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars Bjarne
Last name(s): Buwitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekotechnika AG

b) LEI
391200LNYDKGO1VJB154 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161234

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
19.20 EUR 1920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.2000 EUR 1920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de



 
Nachrichten zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Nachrichten