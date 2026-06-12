electrovac Aktie

electrovac für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A420ZL / ISIN: DE000A420ZL4

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12.06.2026 11:41:01

EQS-DD: electrovac AG: Dieter Thumfart, Purchase of shares from Electrovac Holding AG in connection with the IPO bonus agreement described in the securities prospectus; the purchase price ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Thumfart

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
electrovac AG

b) LEI
5299008TJ4LODTQQNQ85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A420ZL4

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares from electrovac Holding AG in connection with the IPO bonus agreement described in the securities prospectus; the purchase price corresponds to the offering price.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 EUR 667,126.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8000 EUR 667,126.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: electrovac AG
Anglstraße 4
94121 Salzweg
Germany
Internet: https://www.electrovac.com/

IPO geplant / intended to be listed;


 
End of News EQS News Service




105498  12.06.2026 CET/CEST





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