02.03.2026 15:00:48

EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Modestas Sudnius
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Eleving Group
b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,7096 EUR 3440 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  
3440 shares
1,7096 EUR per share
e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-26
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
  Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,7096 EUR 6786 shares
     
 
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 6786 shares
1,7096 EUR per share
e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
  Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,7096 EUR 1961 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  
1961 shares
1,7096 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-02
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS

02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103476  02.03.2026 CET/CEST





