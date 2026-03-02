EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.03.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Modestas Sudnius
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Eleving Group
|b)
|LEI
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in the open market
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,7096 EUR
|3440 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|3440 shares
|1,7096 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-26
|f)
|Place of transaction
|NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in the open market
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,7096 EUR
|6786 shares
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|6786 shares
|1,7096 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of transaction
|NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in the open market
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,7096 EUR
|1961 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|1961 shares
|1,7096 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-02
|f)
|Place of transaction
|NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|
|1610 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
103476 02.03.2026 CET/CEST