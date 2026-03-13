Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020

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13.03.2026 15:45:45

EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eleving Group has received a notification from member of the management board on notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
The notification has been made pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Modestas Sudnius
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Eleving Group
b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,6950 EUR 19 497 shares
1,6952 EUR 270 shares
1,6960 EUR 1780 shares
1,6970 EUR 301 shares
1,6980 EUR 456 shares
1,6990 EUR 1 100 shares
1,6992 EUR 200 shares
1,6994 EUR 330 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  
23 934 shares
1,6954 EUR per share
e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-10
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS
 
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
  Identification code LU2818110020
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1,7000 EUR 15 505 shares
1,7002 EUR 1 106 shares
1,7004 EUR 2 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  
16 523 shares
1,7000 EUR per share
e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-13
f) Place of transaction NASDAQ RIGA; XRIS


About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more: www.eleving.com

Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

Disclaimer
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.

13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103690  13.03.2026 CET/CEST





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