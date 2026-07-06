EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.07.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Modestas Sudnius
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Modestas Sudnius
(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Eleving Group
|b)
|LEI
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of employee share options
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0,01 EUR
|47 331 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|47 331 shares
|0,01 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-07-06
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside any trading venue
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SIA MCAP (a limited liability company registered in Latvia under registration number: 40203044419)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:
Maris Kreics (Category A Management Board Member of the
Issuer, CFO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Eleving Group
|b)
|LEI
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of employee share options
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0,01 EUR
|31 554 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|31 554 shares
|0,01 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-07-06
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside any trading venue
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SIA Mabo Capital (a limited liability company registered in Latvia under registration number: 41203073703)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:
Marcis Grinis (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Eleving Group
|b)
|LEI
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Swap Transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,70 EUR
|300 000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|300 000 shares
|1,70 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-07-03
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside any trading venue
|
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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