EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.07.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Modestas Sudnius 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Modestas Sudnius

(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eleving Group b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Eleving Group, publicly listed shares Identification code LU2818110020 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of employee share options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0,01 EUR 47 331 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 47 331 shares 0,01 EUR per share e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-06 f) Place of transaction Outside any trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name SIA MCAP (a limited liability company registered in Latvia under registration number: 40203044419) 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:

Maris Kreics (Category A Management Board Member of the

Issuer, CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eleving Group b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Eleving Group, publicly listed shares Identification code LU2818110020 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of employee share options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0,01 EUR 31 554 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 31 554 shares 0,01 EUR per share e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-06 f) Place of transaction Outside any trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name SIA Mabo Capital (a limited liability company registered in Latvia under registration number: 41203073703) 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:

Marcis Grinis (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eleving Group b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Eleving Group, publicly listed shares Identification code LU2818110020 b) Nature of the transaction Share Swap Transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,70 EUR 300 000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 300 000 shares 1,70 EUR per share e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-03 f) Place of transaction Outside any trading venue

06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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