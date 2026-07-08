EQS-DD: Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Eleving Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















The notification has been made pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The shares were sold outside any trading venue to Eleving Group's largest shareholder, AS ALPPES Capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Modestas Sudnius 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Modestas Sudnius

(Category A Management Board Member of the Issuer, CEO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eleving Group b) LEI 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Eleving Group, publicly listed shares Identification code LU2818110020 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in an off-market bilateral transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,7000 EUR 388 335 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 388 335 shares 1,7000 EUR per share e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-07 f) Place of transaction Outside any trading venue



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the



Read more:



Additional information



Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

| +371 25959447



Disclaimer



The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.

Eleving Group has received a notification from a member of the management board on notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.The notification has been made pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).The shares were sold outside any trading venue to Eleving Group's largest shareholder, AS ALPPES Capital.Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.Read more: www.eleving.com Elina DobulaneGroup’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.

08.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



