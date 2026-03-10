Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

10.03.2026 12:59:07

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, Allocation of 19,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2026 / 12:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 19,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic allocation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103586  10.03.2026 CET/CEST





