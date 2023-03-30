30.03.2023 10:14:50

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, Allocation of 7,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction


Allocation of 7,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic allocation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
