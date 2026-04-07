Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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07.04.2026 16:16:12
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Allocation of 5,500 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104256 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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