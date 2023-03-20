EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2023 / 10:44 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Jan Last name(s): Dienstuhl





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005677108





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



81.40 EUR 6023.60 EUR



81.60 EUR 15667.20 EUR



81.50 EUR 2771.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



81.5393 EUR 24461.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





