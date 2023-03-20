20.03.2023 10:45:10

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2023 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Dienstuhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
81.40 EUR 6023.60 EUR
81.60 EUR 15667.20 EUR
81.50 EUR 2771.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
81.5393 EUR 24461.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81811  20.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586779&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten