29.09.2022 10:18:53

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
38.2000 EUR 42020.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.2000 EUR 42020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78527  29.09.2022 CET/CEST



