EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy

17.11.2022 15:44:51

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2022 / 15:43 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Weyer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Elmos Semiconductor SE

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
53.9510 EUR 1402726.0000 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
53.9510 EUR 1402726.0000 EUR

14/11/2022; UTC+1

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
