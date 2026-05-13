Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

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13.05.2026 15:31:39

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Sale via accelerated bookbuilding




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Weyer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale via accelerated bookbuilding

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
176.00 EUR 191,298,096.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
176.0000 EUR 191,298,096.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104850  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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