EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: ZOE-VVG GmbH, Sale via accelerated bookbuilding



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2026 / 15:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ZOE-VVG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Günter Last name(s): Zimmer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale via accelerated bookbuilding

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 176.00 EUR 136,061,904.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 176.0000 EUR 136,061,904.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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