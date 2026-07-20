Emerald Horizon Aktie

Emerald Horizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

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20.07.2026 16:51:44

EQS-DD: Emerald Horizon AG: Florian Wagner, Pledge of 75,000 shares as part of a Lombard loan transaction




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Emerald Horizon AG

b) LEI
8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 75,000 shares as part of a Lombard loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 Units

e) Date of the transaction
16/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Emerald Horizon AG
Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
8041 Graz
Austria
LEI Code: 8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22



 
End of News EQS News Service




106124  20.07.2026 CET/CEST





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