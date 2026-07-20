Emerald Horizon Aktie
WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
|
20.07.2026 16:51:44
EQS-DD: Emerald Horizon AG: Florian Wagner, Pledge of 75,000 shares as part of a Lombard loan transaction
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emerald Horizon AG
|Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
|8041 Graz
|Austria
|LEI Code:
|8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106124 20.07.2026 CET/CEST
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