EQS-DD: Emerald Horizon AG: Florian Wagner, Pledge of 75,000 shares as part of a Lombard loan transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Florian Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Emerald Horizon AG

b) LEI

8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 75,000 shares as part of a Lombard loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 Units

e) Date of the transaction

16/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.07.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



