19.04.2023 09:10:52

EQS-DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Interest-preserving order for the price-preserving purchase of up to 30,000 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction


Interest-preserving order for the price-preserving purchase of up to 30,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
