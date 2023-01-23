EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.01.2023 / 19:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.29 EUR 518700.00 EUR



16.00 EUR 447360.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.6677 EUR 966060.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

