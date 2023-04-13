|
13.04.2023 09:48:50
EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82507 13.04.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AG
|12.04.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.04.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.03.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
