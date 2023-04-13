13.04.2023 09:48:50

EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.04.2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf Martin
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.75 EUR 88200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.7500 EUR 88200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
