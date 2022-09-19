EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.09.2022 / 21:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Henning Last name(s): Kreke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.18 EUR 4829.04 EUR



21.19 EUR 6886.75 EUR



21.20 EUR 200276.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.1992 EUR 211992.1900 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





