18.10.2022 23:17:06

EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2022 / 23:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.30 EUR 8650000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.3000 EUR 8650000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.10.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78913  18.10.2022 CET/CEST



