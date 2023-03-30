30.03.2023 16:13:51

EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Testorp Real Estate GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Testorp Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Testorp
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.748 EUR 50143.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.7480 EUR 50143.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82151  30.03.2023 CET/CEST



