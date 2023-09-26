+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt ?? 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
26.09.2023 12:41:51

EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Testorp Real Estate GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Testorp Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Testorp
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.796291 EUR 20218.14 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.7963 EUR 20218.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
