EQS-DD: Endor AG: Bamboo Invest UG, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.09.2023
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Bamboo Invest UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Jackermeier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Endor AG

b) LEI
391200VGSB1ET1XX0L51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005491666

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 91000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.00 EUR 91000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Munich
MIC: MUNB


Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Internet: www.endor.ag



 
