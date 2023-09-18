EQS-DD: Endor AG: Bamboo Invest UG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.09.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Bamboo Invest UG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Jackermeier Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Endor AG

b) LEI

391200VGSB1ET1XX0L51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005491666





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.00 EUR 91000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.00 EUR 91000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Munich MIC: MUNB





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





