Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
22.12.2022 09:50:15

EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Helge
Last name(s): Lubenow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2184

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
0.386 EUR 1119.40 EUR
0.388 EUR 814.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.3868 EUR 1934.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80087  22.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519999&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten