20.12.2022 11:12:01

EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Heino
Last name(s): von Prondzynski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2184

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.37 EUR 3680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.3700 EUR 3680.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


20.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80025  20.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

