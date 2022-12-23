|
23.12.2022 13:24:53
EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80127 23.12.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
13:24
|EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:24
|EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: Pareto Securities AS publishes buy recommendation for Epigenomics AG share (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: Pareto Securities AS veröffentlicht Kaufempfehlung für die Aktie der Epigenomics AG (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Dr. Helge Lubenow, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Further raise of earnings guidance for the current fiscal year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Erneute Anhebung der Ergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)