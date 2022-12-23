23.12.2022 13:24:53

EQS-DD: Epigenomics AG: Heino von Prondzynski, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 13:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Heino
Last name(s): von Prondzynski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2184

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.375 EUR 5625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.3750 EUR 5625.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


23.12.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80127  23.12.2022 CET/CEST



