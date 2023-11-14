14.11.2023 12:55:55

EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Lars Mosdorf, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Mosdorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI
5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT000000ETS9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
3.38 EUR 1000.0 Units
3.39 EUR 4000.0 Units
3.39 EUR 900.0 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.39 EUR 5900.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


14.11.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87237  14.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773125&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EuroTeleSites AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EuroTeleSites AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EuroTeleSites AG Inhaber-Akt 3,39 0,00% EuroTeleSites AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX niedriger erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln
Der heimische Markt dürfte mit Abgaben in den Donnerstagshandel starten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen