14.11.2022 09:46:51

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 09:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kullmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
18.665 EUR 10265.75 EUR
18.700 EUR 88825.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.696 EUR 99090.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79211  14.11.2022 CET/CEST



