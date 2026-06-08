Evonik Aktie
WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013
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08.06.2026 09:17:38
EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105366 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Evonik AG
|
09:17
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:17
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:12
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:12
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, buy (EQS Group)
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09:08
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, buy (EQS Group)
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09:08
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Lauren Kjeldsen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.06.26
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