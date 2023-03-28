Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 13:39:53

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wessel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
18.395 EUR 10117.25 EUR
18.39 EUR 39538.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.391 EUR 49655.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82055  28.03.2023 CET/CEST



