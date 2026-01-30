EVOTEC Aktie

EVOTEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 18:08:08

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Acquisition of 6760 shares due to vesting (Share Performance Plan 2017)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Cord
Last name(s): Dohrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6760 shares due to vesting (Share Performance Plan 2017)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.275936 EUR 42,425.33 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.275936 EUR 42,425.33 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103048  30.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

mehr Nachrichten