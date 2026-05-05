EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.05.2026 / 13:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Cord Last name(s): Dohrmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Evotec SE

b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction

Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.456016 EUR 83,842.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.456016 EUR 83,842.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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