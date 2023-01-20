Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 16:56:49

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Craig Johnstone, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Craig
Last name(s): Johnstone

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.9445 EUR 173397.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.9445 EUR 173397.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80567  20.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540539&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC SEmehr Analysen

19.12.22 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.11.22 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.11.22 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10.11.22 EVOTEC Buy Warburg Research
10.11.22 EVOTEC Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC SE 18,57 -2,39% EVOTEC SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen