EVOTEC Aktie

EVOTEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809

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05.05.2026 13:44:37

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Paul Hitchin, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Hitchin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.456016 EUR 84,622.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.456016 EUR 84,622.81 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104644  05.05.2026 CET/CEST





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13:44
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Paul Hitchin, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system. (EQS Group)
13:44
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Paul Hitchin, Gesperrte Aktien gewährt als kurzfristige variable Vergütung (Bonus) für 2025 gemäß Evotecs Vergütungssystem. (EQS Group)
13:43
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Aurélie Dalbiez, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system. (EQS Group)
13:43
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Aurélie Dalbiez, Gesperrte Aktien gewährt als kurzfristige variable Vergütung (Bonus) für 2025 gemäß Evotecs Vergütungssystem. (EQS Group)
13:40
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system. (EQS Group)
13:40
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Gesperrte Aktien gewährt als kurzfristige variable Vergütung (Bonus) für 2025 gemäß Evotecs Vergütungssystem. (EQS Group)
13:38
 EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system. (EQS Group)

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