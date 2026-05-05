EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
05.05.2026 13:44:37
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Paul Hitchin, Restricted shares granted as Short Term Variable Incentive (Bonus) for 2025 pursuant Evotec’s remuneration system.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104644 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|04.05.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVOTEC SE
|5,31
|-0,66%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen fester -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im Handelsverlauf zu. Die US-Börsen zeugen sich mit Gewinnen. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.