EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.08.2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PEN GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.6250 EUR 91.8750 EUR



2.6200 EUR 12819.6600 EUR



2.6250 EUR 280.8750 EUR



2.6700 EUR 4731.2400 EUR



2.6200 EUR 427.0600 EUR



2.6450 EUR 2237.6700 EUR



2.6200 EUR 4218.2000 EUR



2.6200 EUR 233.1800 EUR



2.6200 EUR 1886.4000 EUR



2.6200 EUR 91.7000 EUR



2.6300 EUR 836.3400 EUR



2.6300 EUR 957.3200 EUR



2.6200 EUR 112.6600 EUR



2.6200 EUR 5.2400 EUR



2.6350 EUR 9702.0700 EUR



2.6350 EUR 9702.0700 EUR



2.6350 EUR 3135.6500 EUR



2.6500 EUR 222.6000 EUR



2.6500 EUR 503.5000 EUR



2.6500 EUR 315.3500 EUR



2.6500 EUR 15.9000 EUR



2.6200 EUR 8640.7600 EUR



2.6200 EUR 264.6200 EUR



2.6200 EUR 7860.0000 EUR



2.6200 EUR 351.0800 EUR



2.6200 EUR 99.5600 EUR



2.6200 EUR 10.4800 EUR



2.6200 EUR 110.0400 EUR



2.6200 EUR 12193.4800 EUR



2.6200 EUR 5033.0200 EUR



2.6500 EUR 431.9500 EUR



2.6850 EUR 7875.1050 EUR



2.6900 EUR 2006.7400 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.6337 EUR 97403.3950 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





