EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.93 EUR 30134.00 EUR
7.93 EUR 9516.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.9300 EUR 39650.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
