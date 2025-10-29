EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH, Best interest sell order of 252.841 shares.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.10.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Förtsch Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Correction of the notification dated 09.10.2025, correction of the position in field 2a

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Best interest sell order of 252.841 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30.3895 EUR 7,683,711.57 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30.3895 EUR 7,683,711.5700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

