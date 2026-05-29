flatexDEGIRO Aktie

flatexDEGIRO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

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29.05.2026 17:00:43

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO SE: Oliver Behrens, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Behrens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO SE

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.82 EUR 16,410.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.8200 EUR 16,410.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang und Schwarz Tradecenter
MIC: LSSI


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105188  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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