EQS-DD: Formycon AG: Dr. Marc Mikulcik, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.04.2024 / 21:27 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Mikulcik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nicola
Last name(s): Mikulcik
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 48000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.00 EUR 48000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com



 
