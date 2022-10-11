Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 12:44:12

EQS-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2022 / 12:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): von Lavergne-Peguilhen Lind

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.90 EUR 10150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.90 EUR 10150.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Berlin
MIC: XBER


11.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78795  11.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460867&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten