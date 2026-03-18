Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

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18.03.2026 09:29:20

EQS-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Helen Pring Giza, Acquisition of shares under the Fresenius Medical Care Management Board Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (Allocation 2023)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helen Pring
Last name(s): Giza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares under the Fresenius Medical Care Management Board Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (Allocation 2023)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.9583 EUR 455,444.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.9583 EUR 455,444.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103724  18.03.2026 CET/CEST





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