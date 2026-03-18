Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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18.03.2026 09:29:20
EQS-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Helen Pring Giza, Acquisition of shares under the Fresenius Medical Care Management Board Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (Allocation 2023)
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103724 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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