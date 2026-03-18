EQS-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Helen Pring Giza, Acquisition of shares under the Fresenius Medical Care Management Board Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (Allocation 2023)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Helen Pring Last name(s): Giza

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Fresenius Medical Care Management Board Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 (Allocation 2023)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.9583 EUR 455,444.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.9583 EUR 455,444.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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