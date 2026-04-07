FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie

FRIEDRICH VORWERK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

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07.04.2026 14:01:21

EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Torben
Last name(s): Kleinfeldt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.90 EUR 4,816.80 EUR
67.00 EUR 9,916.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.9673 EUR 14,732.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CCXE


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104232  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





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