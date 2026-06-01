FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie

FRIEDRICH VORWERK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

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01.06.2026 09:00:39

EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.40 EUR 269.60 EUR
67.40 EUR 37,002.60 EUR
67.40 EUR 404.40 EUR
67.40 EUR 4,718.00 EUR
67.40 EUR 2,965.60 EUR
67.40 EUR 89,439.80 EUR
67.40 EUR 2,089.40 EUR
67.40 EUR 3,033.00 EUR
67.40 EUR 4,987.60 EUR
67.40 EUR 1,145.80 EUR
67.40 EUR 41,653.20 EUR
67.40 EUR 135,811.00 EUR
67.30 EUR 1,884.40 EUR
67.30 EUR 27,189.20 EUR
67.30 EUR 60,570.00 EUR
67.30 EUR 20,190.00 EUR
67.30 EUR 8,614.40 EUR
67.20 EUR 16,665.60 EUR
67.20 EUR 20,160.00 EUR
67.20 EUR 12,230.40 EUR
67.20 EUR 13,507.20 EUR
67.20 EUR 1,948.80 EUR
67.20 EUR 32,256.00 EUR
67.20 EUR 33,936.00 EUR
67.00 EUR 44,890.00 EUR
67.10 EUR 73,810.00 EUR
67.00 EUR 32,294.00 EUR
67.00 EUR 4,891.00 EUR
67.10 EUR 18,855.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.2678 EUR 747,412.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105268  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





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