EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI

529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 67.40 EUR 269.60 EUR 67.40 EUR 37,002.60 EUR 67.40 EUR 404.40 EUR 67.40 EUR 4,718.00 EUR 67.40 EUR 2,965.60 EUR 67.40 EUR 89,439.80 EUR 67.40 EUR 2,089.40 EUR 67.40 EUR 3,033.00 EUR 67.40 EUR 4,987.60 EUR 67.40 EUR 1,145.80 EUR 67.40 EUR 41,653.20 EUR 67.40 EUR 135,811.00 EUR 67.30 EUR 1,884.40 EUR 67.30 EUR 27,189.20 EUR 67.30 EUR 60,570.00 EUR 67.30 EUR 20,190.00 EUR 67.30 EUR 8,614.40 EUR 67.20 EUR 16,665.60 EUR 67.20 EUR 20,160.00 EUR 67.20 EUR 12,230.40 EUR 67.20 EUR 13,507.20 EUR 67.20 EUR 1,948.80 EUR 67.20 EUR 32,256.00 EUR 67.20 EUR 33,936.00 EUR 67.00 EUR 44,890.00 EUR 67.10 EUR 73,810.00 EUR 67.00 EUR 32,294.00 EUR 67.00 EUR 4,891.00 EUR 67.10 EUR 18,855.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 67.2678 EUR 747,412.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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