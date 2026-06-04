FRoSTA Aktie

FRoSTA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 606900 / ISIN: DE0006069008

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04.06.2026 09:51:59

EQS-DD: FRoSTA AG: Hinnerk Ehlers, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2026 / 09:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hinnerk
Last name(s): Ehlers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FRoSTA AG

b) LEI
529900XQ1XKU09441Q49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006069008

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.20 EUR 24,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99.2000 EUR 24,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: FRoSTA AG
Am Lunedeich 116
27572 Bremerhaven
Germany
Internet: www.frosta-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105348  04.06.2026 CET/CEST





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