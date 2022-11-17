EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Ralph Last name(s): Rheinboldt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D64





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



34.9400 EUR 71557.12 EUR



34.9600 EUR 65969.52 EUR



34.9800 EUR 19413.90 EUR



35.0000 EUR 9170.00 EUR



35.0200 EUR 280.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



34.9560 EUR 166390.70 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





