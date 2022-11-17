17.11.2022 16:46:52

EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
34.9400 EUR 71557.12 EUR
34.9600 EUR 65969.52 EUR
34.9800 EUR 19413.90 EUR
35.0000 EUR 9170.00 EUR
35.0200 EUR 280.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
34.9560 EUR 166390.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.11.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




79411  17.11.2022 CET/CEST



