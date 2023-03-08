Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 12:23:11

EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Susanne Fuchs, Dr. Susanne Fuchs instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2023 / 12:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction


Dr. Susanne Fuchs instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 25,550.00 in a market sensitive manner until March 22, 2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




81329  08.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie sehr schwach: FUCHS PETROLUB lockt mit höherer Dividende

Gewinnanstieg Der Schmierstoffhersteller FUCHS PETROLUB rechnet im laufenden Jahr mit weiteren Kostensteigerungen und bleibt deswegen beim Gewinnziel zurückhaltend.

08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Timo Reister, Dr. Timo Reister hat eine Bank im Rahmen einer Dauerorder beauftragt, marktschonend Vorzugsaktien der FUCHS PETROLUB SE zu erwerben. Der Erwerb ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Timo Reister, Dr. Timo Reister instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt hat eine Bank im Rahmen einer Dauerorder beauftragt, marktschonend Vorzugsaktien der FUCHS PETROLUB SE zu erwerben. Der ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Lutz Lindemann, Dr. Lutz Lindemann instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Lutz Lindemann, Dr. Lutz Lindemann hat eine Bank im Rahmen einer Dauerorder beauftragt, marktschonend Vorzugsaktien der FUCHS PETROLUB SE zu erwerben. Der Erwerb ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Isabelle Adelt, Isabelle Adelt instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition ... (EQS Group)
08.03.23
 EQS-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Isabelle Adelt, Isabelle Adelt hat eine Bank im Rahmen einer Dauerorder beauftragt, marktschonend Vorzugsaktien der FUCHS PETROLUB SE zu erwerben. Der Erwerb erfolgt im ... (EQS Group)