|
08.11.2023 11:03:47
EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
87063 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
07.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
03.11.23
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.23
|MDAX-Wert FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)