08.11.2023 11:03:47

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2023 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
38.9000 EUR 57688.70 EUR
38.8600 EUR 31398.88 EUR
38.9800 EUR 12317.68 EUR
38.9600 EUR 4285.60 EUR
38.9400 EUR 19820.46 EUR
38.9200 EUR 30746.80 EUR
38.8800 EUR 66134.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.9003 EUR 222393.02 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




87063  08.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten