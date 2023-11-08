EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.11.2023 / 11:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Ralph Last name(s): Rheinboldt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D64





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



38.9000 EUR 57688.70 EUR



38.8600 EUR 31398.88 EUR



38.9800 EUR 12317.68 EUR



38.9600 EUR 4285.60 EUR



38.9400 EUR 19820.46 EUR



38.9200 EUR 30746.80 EUR



38.8800 EUR 66134.88 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



38.9003 EUR 222393.02 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





